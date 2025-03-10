Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
