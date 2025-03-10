First Pacific Advisors LP Has $97.90 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for about 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $97,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $157.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.51 and a 1-year high of $233.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.44.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

