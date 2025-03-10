Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

