Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.36 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

