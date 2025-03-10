Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Karman stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Karman has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

