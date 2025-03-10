Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.53

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $135,987.94 and approximately $11.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00003902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

