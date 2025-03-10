Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,886,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,598,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.76 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

