Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

HWM opened at $124.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

