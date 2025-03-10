Chainbing 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.57 or 0.99586815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.14 or 0.98413624 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

