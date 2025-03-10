Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

