Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $345.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.92. The stock has a market cap of $642.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

