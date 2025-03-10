Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Trading Up 1.2 %

Cintas stock opened at $203.06 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.