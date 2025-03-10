Clare Market Investments LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $113,954,508.09. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $18,821,383. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,835.64 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,869.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

