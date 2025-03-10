Altiora Financial Group LLC Buys 27,523 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,726,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.43 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

