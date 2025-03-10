iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Objectivity Squared LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $189.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

