Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

