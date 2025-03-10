Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

