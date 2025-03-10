Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

