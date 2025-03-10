Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

