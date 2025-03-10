SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

