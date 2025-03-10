Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,550,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,072 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,764,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after purchasing an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,444,000.

QYLD stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

