Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.