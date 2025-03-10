Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after buying an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,185 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $170.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

