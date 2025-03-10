NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 189,054 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

