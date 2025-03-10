sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 24,129,819 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

