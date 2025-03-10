New Insight Wealth Advisors Sells 72 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New Insight Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,124,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $355,541,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $345.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $642.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

