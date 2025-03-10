NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 1,052 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $91.68 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

