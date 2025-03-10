TrueUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $494.21 million and $53.53 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,516,083 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

