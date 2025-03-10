Solitude Financial Services Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

