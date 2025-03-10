Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $494,575.64

Ergo (ERG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $58.17 million and approximately $494,575.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,817.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00442429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00115536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00256671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00022420 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 80,003,874 coins and its circulating supply is 80,003,586 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

