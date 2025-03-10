Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Releases Earnings Results

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.04% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

LON MMIT traded down GBX 1.98 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 134.02 ($1.73). The stock had a trading volume of 280,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.65. Mobius Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.01 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

