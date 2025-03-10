Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $233.17 and last traded at $234.20, with a volume of 435636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.21.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.68 and a 200-day moving average of $285.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,504,126 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after acquiring an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,655,000 after buying an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

