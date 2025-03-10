Tassel Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,939 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000.
BSCS stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
