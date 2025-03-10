Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,064,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,655,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,601,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $345.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
