United Community Bank Acquires New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Community Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.