Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 7,160 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.