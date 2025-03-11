Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $37.91 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 712,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after acquiring an additional 587,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.