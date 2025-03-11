NBT Bank N A NY Sells 114 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

