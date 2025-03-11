Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

