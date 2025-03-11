Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

