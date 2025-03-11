Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $221.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $226.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

