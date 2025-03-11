Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $104,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

