Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aterian were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Price Performance

ATER stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

