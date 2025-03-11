Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $41.97 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $41,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Up 0.3 %

VLTO stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

View Our Latest Report on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.