Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.14. The company has a market capitalization of $560.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

