Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 1,228.3% in February

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 1,228.3% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Repsol alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Repsol

Repsol Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.64. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.4951 dividend. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.