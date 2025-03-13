Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,472,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,681,000 after buying an additional 9,573,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 17,256.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 509,054 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 422,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,004,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

