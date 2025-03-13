Bill Bentinck Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 307.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

