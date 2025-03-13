Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,901 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.25% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

NMM opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($1.93). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.