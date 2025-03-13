AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 102,156 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 102,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

